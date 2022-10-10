The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Centre County

A bridge replacement project on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate is nearing completion. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek, and crews have been working since June on construction of a new bridge. The bridge carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day and replacing it will improve its rating from poor to good.

No work will take place today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. On Tuesday, crews will remove the barrier and place channelizers. Roadway milling and paving will take place on Wednesday. General site clean-up is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, with final paving set for Friday, Oct. 14.

Temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, as this remaining work takes place. PennDOT expects to remove the temporary traffic signals sometime the week of Oct. 17.

Overall work on this project has included the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project, which is schedule to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Atherton Street project

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Oct. 10:

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install new sewer line. No detours will be used.

One crew will be working between Beaver Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street.

A second crew will be working from Logan Avenue (near Pizza Hut) through Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.

A third crew will be working between Railroad Avenue and College Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct.12 and 13.

The contractor plans to work on Friday, Oct. 14.

Two radar-controlled speed display boards were placed to address speeding issues near the work zone. One board faces eastbound traffic between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue The speed limit for this segment of Atherton Street is 25 miles per hour. The other board faces westbound traffic between University Drive and South Pugh Street. The speed limit for this segment of Atherton Street is 35 miles per hour.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday on Routes 54/901 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township for a maintenance project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew well be performing patching on Locust Gap Highway between the intersection of Route 2021 (Marshall Street/Gap Road) in Locust Gap and the intersection with Route 2023 (Mount Carmel Merriam Highway/Route 901). Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Columbia County

Work continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

Here's a summary of work for this week:

Interstate 80

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be paving both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 236/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be paving both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 236/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 eastbound: the subcontractor will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridges over Route 11 between mile markers 241 – 242. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 236/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 80 eastbound: There will be a lane shift in mile marker 232 at the beginning of the eastbound off ramp at Exit 232 (Buckhorn/Route 42) for pavement repairs. Two lanes will still be maintained while this work is happening. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to take one week.

Route 11 SB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closures on Route 11 in both directions under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work on Lows and Shaffer Road is complete.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.