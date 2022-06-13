Driving to the bluegrass festival this week in Clinton County? Roadwork north of Renovo may create travel delays this week.

Clinton County PennDOT maintenance crews will perform sealcoat work along Route 144 (Tamarack Road) from Route 120 intersection to the Potter County line.

This work will impact campers, passenger vehicles, and motorcycles heading toward the Smoked Country Jam Bluegrass Festival at the Quiet Oaks Campground. The festival is slated for June 16-18. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays and slowed traffic

Each work day, roadway flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern during daylight hours, set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews will clean-up and sweep at the end of each day. Anyone travelling to the Bluegrass festival will be able to move through the work zone under the alternating traffic condition.

PennDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution in and around work zones and to always buckle-up.

