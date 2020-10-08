Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised that East Central Avenue will be closed between Route 15 northbound and Route 15 southbound in South Williamsport, Lycoming County, for roadwork.

On Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9, East Central Avenue will be closed between Route 15 northbound and Route 15 southbound while HRI, Inc., paves the roadway between the highways. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel.