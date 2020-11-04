Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT announced work will begin Thursday, November 5, in Bradford County and on Interstate 80 in Union County.

In Sayre, Bradford County, a portion of Route 199 (Spring Street) will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.

Spring Street will be closed between North Lehigh Avenue and Bradford Street in Sayre while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the crossing.

A detour using New York Interstate 86, Route 220, Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road), Route 1069 (Elmira Street), Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) and Route 199 will be in place during the closure.

Work includes removing the existing railroad crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

The project is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting.

In White Deer Township, Union County, rolling roadblocks will take place on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound, just west of the Route 15 interchange.

On Thursday, November 5, at 9 a.m., the contractor, I.B. Able, Inc, will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 204 and 210, while they pull utility cables across the interstate.

· For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) and continue to mile marker 207.

· For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 204 and continue to mile marker 208.

The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.