The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be working on projects in Tioga and Montour counties today and Wednesday.

Starting Tuesday, a soil remediation project will begin in Liberty Township, Tioga County, due to a previous vehicle crash.

On Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19, a contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound from mile marker 162 and Route 414 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions along Route 15 northbound and a lane restriction on the Exit 162 ramp while work is being performed.

In Montour County, Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound this week in Liberty Township, just west of Exit 224 (Danville Exit).

On Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile markers 216 and 222.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.