A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 2032 (Kehrer Hill Road) between the intersection with Route 864 and the intersection with Reeder Road / Heilman Road in Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.

Today and Friday, July 15 - 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Kehrer Hill Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Route 864 and Heilman Road will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area

In Milton Borough, Northumberland County, motorists are advised that there are lane closures this week on Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) for a mill and repaving project.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., began work this week on Shakespeare Road between Mahoning Street and Woodside Drive in Milton. Expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $272,727 mill and repaving project. Work includes new ADA curb ramps at the corner of Shakespeare Road and Mahoning Street, new inlets and inlet repairs, base repairs, milling and new bituminous overlay.

Work is expected to be completed on August 6, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.