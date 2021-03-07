PennDOT has announced two road work projects the week of March 8 that will impact drivers in Lycoming and Union counties:

Guiderail project to begin on I-180 EB and WB in Lycoming County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guiderail project that will begin next week in Lycoming County.

The contractor, Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc., will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound in Fairfield Township, Montoursville Borough, Loyalsock Township and the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

The work will begin on Monday, March 8 and will continue through Friday, March 19. Work will be performed during daylight hours. The contractor will be working along the berm of the right (driving) lane. There will be no impact to traffic. Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone.

This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Lane restrictions on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg in Union County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week between Fairground Road in East Buffalo Township and Water Street in Lewisburg, Union county, for crack sealing.

On Monday, March 8 through Friday, March 19, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing along Route 45. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch stopped traffic and lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Rolling roadblock on Route 15 NB/SB in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of the Interstate 80 interchange.