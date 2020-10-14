Lycoming County, Pa. – On Thursday, October 15, through Tuesday, October 20, HRI, Inc., will be performing pipe work and other minor improvements along Euclid Avenue at the intersection with Arlington Street.

Motorists can expect the bottom of Arlington Road to be closed and flaggers to be controlling traffic on Euclid Avenue. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.