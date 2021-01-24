The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans for road work this week in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties:

Rolling roadblock on Interstate 80 EB/WB Monday in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just East of the Route 15 interchange next week.

On Monday January 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the contractor, Michels Power, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 210, just East of the Route 15 interchange.

The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Lane restrictions continue on Route 11 NB/SB in Snyder County

Lane restrictions will continue this week on Route 11 northbound and southbound in Chapman, Union and Penn Townships in Snyder County, for crack sealing.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Juniata County / Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit. Work will take place from Monday, January 25 through Thursday, January 28 during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 180 EB/WB in Northumberland County

A crack sealing project scheduled for last week on Interstate 180 in Northumberland County was rescheduled for this week. The work, which was postponed last week due to inclement weather, will occur on the eastbound and westbound lanes in Delaware Township.

A maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between mile marker 5 (Turbotville Exit) and the Lycoming County line between Monday, January 25, and Thursday, January 28. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.