Williamsport, Pa. -- Updates to the road and surrounding area along the Golden Strip, between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, in Williamsport have prompted concern among local motorcyclists. The area is already a notoriously dangerous traffic area for motorcyclists, but the recent road work has added a new cause for concern.

The 3 million dollar project to update the area includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, and updates to drainage and guide rails. As part of the process, PennDOT workers placed a stress absorbing layer on the road on Sunday, Aug. 9.

"The stress absorbing layer is similar to a tar and chip seal with additional fibers. This layer is placed to help prevent cracking and improve the life of the final paving coat," said Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer at PennDOT.

While the stress absorbing layer is useful for the life span of the road, it can present major problems for motorcyclists and drivers. A road that has been tarred and chipped can cause motorcyclists to loose traction and potentially cause a major accident. Additionally, the loose gravel pieces can lead to cosmetic damage on vehicles by chipping the paint.

Local motorcyclist, Wesley Lapp, noticed the loose paving and posted about the Golden Strip road work on his Facebook to warn fellow riders about the potential danger. "Loose paving is like marbles under the tires," he explained. "Anytime I see roads that are tar and chipped I always post it to help my fellow riders."

The stretch of the Golden Strip where the road work is taking place has had numerous accidents involving motorcycles, which are often caused by cars pulling out without looking for bikes, according to Lapp.

On July 1, two motorcyclists, friends with Lapp, sustained major injuries when they were struck by a driver pulling out of TGI Fridays on the same section of road on the Golden Strip in Williamsport.

PennDOT has placed warning signs at both ends of the strip warning motorists and pedestrians to use caution. According to PennDOT, the final paving coat should be completed by Aug. 19, weather permitting.

Until the final paving coat is added, loose gravel will be present on the road, creating a hazard for motorcyclists. Motorcyclists should try to avoid the area or use alternate routes to protect themselves and spread the word to help prevent potentially fatal accidents.