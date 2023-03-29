Work on Thursday on Atherton Street in State College may cause delays for drivers. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Necessary drainage work in the Atherton Street and Westerly Parkway intersection is expected to cause delays for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Lane closures for necessary drainage work will begin as early as 7 a.m. at the Atherton Street and Westerly Parkway intersection. The closure is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. The traffic signal at the intersection will be placed in "flash" mode with vehicle traffic being controlled by flaggers. Flaggers will also assist with pedestrian traffic.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, March 31.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent. The project is expected to conclude by fall 2024.

