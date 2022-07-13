Road work continues this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships, Columbia County.

On Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. through Friday, July 15 at 6 a.m., the contractor will set up a single lane closure on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 239 and mile marker 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge exits, to do pavement repairs. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.

Shaffer Road will remain closed between Sawmill Road and Route 11 while contractor repairs under the bridge over Shaffer Road. A detour using Sawmill Road, Route 487, North Central Mountain Road and Route 11 will be in place. Shaffer Road is anticipated to be open to traffic in early August of 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2022.

PennDOT says travel delays should be expected, especially during peak traffic hours between 1 and 6 p.m.

