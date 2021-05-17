The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

A reminder that crews continue to work on two major projects in Lycoming County, the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project and a High-Tension Cable Barrier Project on Interstate 180 in Fairfield Township and Muncy area.

Several crossovers on Route 220 in Linden will remain closed, including:

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersectionThe Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures. The project is expected to be complete by fall of 2022.

Work will continue Monday through Friday on Interstate 180 as the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed while work is being performed. The project is expected to be finished by November.

Work in Tioga and Bradford counties

Work also continues in Tioga County on Route 287 in Tioga Township. A contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will begin placing a new deck on a bridge that is located a half-mile north of the intersection with Route 1030 and a half-mile south of the intersection with Route 15.

This work will occur Wednesday, May 19, Monday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 26. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. The existing traffic signals will be set to flashing while work is being performed.

A new reclamation project will begin in Elkland Borough, Tioga County, on Route 4023 (Addison Road).

On Thursday, May 20, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing work on Addison Road between Route 49 and the New York state line. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

In Bradford County, work on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 continues in Sayre and Athens. Route 199 Spring Street will remain closed to southbound traffic between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6 mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Tree trimming on Route 449 in Potter County

Tree trimming and removal is underway on Route 449 in Potter County. This project will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface.

Work began on May 13 and will run through June. Crews are working on Route 449 between Route 6 and the village of Gold. They will work on weekends--if necessary.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Motorists may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, Pa., is the contractor for this job.

Traffic stoppages at Salona interchange in Clinton County

Traffic stoppages are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 at the Salona interchange on Route 220 in Castanea Township, Clinton County. The stoppages will not exceed 15 minutes at a time, and flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic.

Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists the contractor will continue implementing short-term closures of the left (passing) and right (travel) lanes throughout the entire work zone, which encompasses Route 220 northbound and southbound between Salona and McElhattan. The contractor will lift these closures at the end of each workday.

The work is part of a Route 220 project to improve the ride and quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Overall work on this route includes removing existing pavement markings, pavement patching, roadway resurfacing and painting new pavement markings. The contractor anticipates completing the resurfacing work by early June. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Road work begins on Route 350 in Centre County

Road work begins this week on Route 350 in Centre County. From Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg;

Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) mill and fill, binder leveling, guiderail replacement, and gabion baskets

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.