The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Expect work to continue to encounter road work during evening or overnight commutes on Interstate 180 between Fairfield and Muncy townships as contractors work on the high-tension cable barrier installation.

Work is being done this week between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland county line. High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. This work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

In the western end of Lycoming County, work continues on Route 220 as part of a safety improvement project. The work is taking place between Woodward and Piatt townships.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

There will be alternating lane closures where work is being performed. The work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long-term traffic control will be set up using barriers, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Centre & Clinton County update

Road work continues this week in Centre County:

From Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as scratch work takes place.

from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as scratch work takes place.

From Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 64 from Zion to Hublersburg as mill and fill work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg;

Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) mill and fill, binder leveling, guiderail replacement, and gabion baskets

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Bradford and Tioga counties update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1043 (Sheshequin Road) in Sheshequin Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning next week.

On Monday, May 24 through Friday, June 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Sheshequin Road between the intersections with Hornbrook Road and Hornbrook Road, while they replace deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

A detour using Hornbrook Road in Sheshequin Township will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 4, weather permitting.

Tioga County motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, are advised a retaining wall project continues. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Thursday, May 27, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that Route 890 will be closed between Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township and Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

On Monday, May 24, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing center line asphalt repairs along Route 890. The following detours will be in place while work is being performed.

Southbound traffic will follow Route 61 southbound in Hamilton to Route 147 southbound to Brush Valley Road.

Northbound traffic will follow Brush Valley Road at Wolf’s Crossroads to Route 147 northbound to Route 61.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.