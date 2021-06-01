Lycoming County update

Expect to encounter road work during evening or overnight commutes on Interstate 180 between Fairfield and Muncy townships as contractors continue work on the high-tension cable barrier installation.

Work is being done this week between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland county line. High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. This work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

In the western end of Lycoming County, work continues on Route 220 as part of a safety improvement project. The work is taking place between Woodward and Piatt townships.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

There will be alternating lane closures where work is being performed. The work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long-term traffic control will be set up using barriers, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, June 1, weather permitting, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing paving operations on Route 199 (Spring Street) using single lane closures with flaggers between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue.

On Wednesday, June 2, Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will be closed to southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located.44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Centre County update

Road work continues this week in Centre County:

From Tuesday, June to Thursday, June 3, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as paving work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Snyder County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3012 (Snyder Avenue) will be closed starting this week in Beaver Springs, Spring Township, Snyder County, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

On Tuesday, June 1, Snyder Avenue will be closed between Markley Lane (T-557)/Wagner Avenue and Spruce Street (T-822), while the bridge rehabilitation work is performed. A detour using Spring Street (T-578), Route 522/Route 235, and Snyder Avenue, will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on the bridge includes streambed paving of the channel underneath the bridge, abutment repairs, new superstructure beams with membrane protection, asphalt overlay wearing surface, and new structure mounted guide rail.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.