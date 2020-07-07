The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced road work will take place on Wednesday, July 8 on Interstate 80 West in Union County and in Tioga County.

A lane restriction due to a soil remediation project will begin Wednesday on I-80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County. The project is being implemented due to a previous tractor trailer crash.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 202 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

In Tioga County, a contractor will begin a multi-bridge paving project in Tioga and Lawrence townships and Lawrenceville Borough.

The contractor, RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., will begin work along five bridges on Route 15 in Tioga County. Motorists can expect alternating long-term single lane closures. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

The bridges and locations are listed below.

Route 15 southbound bridge over Mill Creek in Tioga Township

Route 15 northbound and southbound bridges over the Tioga River in Tioga Township

Route 15 northbound and southbound Cowanesque River Bridges in Lawrenceville Borough / Lawrence Township

Work will include epoxy overlay on the bridges as well as paving new approaches at each end of the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed in October of 2020, weather permitting.