Motorists who travel Route 654 (Riverside Drive) in South Williamsport, Lycoming County, are advised of lane closures starting this week.

On Wednesday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 6, HRI, Inc., will begin installing sidewalks and ADA curb ramps along Riverside Drive between Grove Street and Linden Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

On Wednesday, September 30, East Central Avenue will be closed between Route 15 northbound and Route 15 southbound while HRI, Inc., paves the East Central Avenue tie-ins to Route 15. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.