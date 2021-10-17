The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane restrictions on Route 11 in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 11 northbound and southbound from Shamokin Dam, Snyder County to the Barry King Memorial Bridge in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, for base repairs.

On Sunday, Oct. 17 through Monday, Nov. 8, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will be performing base repairs on Route 11. Work will be performed Sunday through Friday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Oct. 18, a truck detour will remain in effect on State Route 199 while the contractor continues work on temporary paving operations at various locations throughout the project. Signing, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction will also continue. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Detour information:

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocations, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Several construction projects continue on Interstate 180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be switching the lane restriction on Interstate 180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and Interstate 80 in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in the City of Sunbury for lighting repairs.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will repair lights along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both the northbound and southbound lanes where work is being performed.

Road closure on Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township

A portion of Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be closed starting next week in Upper Augusta Township for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 2, Snydertown Road will be closed daily between Route 4010 (Reagan Street) and Clay Pond Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) and Route 61 will be in place daily while work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Friday only between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Montour County

Lane restrictions are planned for Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township for drilling roadway borings.

Work begins Monday, Oct. 18 and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 20. The contractor,

Pennsylvania Drilling Company, will be drilling roadway borings along Route 642 between Race Street and Route 54.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

From Monday through Friday, Oct. 22, the contractor will be drilling roadway borings along Route 54 between Old Valley School Road and Jerseytown Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.