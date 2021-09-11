A road widening project on Route 220 in Muncy Township continues this week near the new Geisinger medical building, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

On Sunday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 15, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be installing a storm sewer across Route 220. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will be single lane conditions with flagging on Route 220 between Interstate 180 and Drick Road.

The week of Monday, Sept. 13, roadwork on Route 220 between the Interstate 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and are urged to drive with caution in the area. There will be minimal impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Work includes widening of the roadway, new drainage, paving, and line painting. Work will be performed primarily during daylight hours with some night work.



