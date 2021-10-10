Harrisburg, Pa. -- PennDOT is asking for your opinion about construction and maintenance services through an online survey. The survey will be available through October 26 and can be found by clicking here.

“Through collaborative efforts, we maintain our transportation network while also planning and executing statewide transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This survey will help us understand needs measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 20-question survey asks how Pennsylvanians receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.



