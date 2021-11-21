penndot road updates 2020.jpg

PennDOT is advising that a road that had been closed in Bradford County since July is now open. 

Route 1042 (Captain Moore Road) in Orwell and Windham Townships opened last week. The road was closed in July due to flood damage. 


