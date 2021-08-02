A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) this week between Route 2015 (Funston Road) and Route 42 in Franklin and Jordan Townships, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing pipes and performing patching on Moreland Baptist Road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Funston Road, Route 118, Route 42 will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Short Road closed this week for bridge work in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, a portion of Route 2007 (Short Road) will be closed this week between Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) a Route 2010 (Shamrock Road) in Shamokin Township for bridge work.

On Monday, August 2 through Wednesday, August 4, Short Road will be closed while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs maintenance work on the bridge deck that spans the Shamokin Creek on Short Road.

A detour using Snydertown Road, Bottle Road and Shamokin Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 4 at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel, said PennDOT.