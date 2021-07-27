Motorists who are advised that Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Rd.) will be closed this week between Route 14 in Roaring Branch and Route 414 in Ogdensburg, Union Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Tues., July 27 through Fri., July 30, PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing pipe replacements on Ogdensburg Road.

Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 14, Route 2006 (Spencer Rd.) and Route 414 will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work is expected to be completed on Fri., July 30, weather permitting.

