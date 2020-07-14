Bloomsburg, Pa. – Seventh St. in Bloomsburg, located between Iron Street and Market Street will be closed this Saturday, July 18, for the annual "May the Force Be With You Event" at the Children's Museum.

The closure will take place from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. In addition, the 700 Block of Center Street will be closed beginning Friday evening. Officials are asking people to take alternative routes and avoid the area during these times.

The annual "May the Force Be With You" event is hosted by the Bloomsburg Children's Museum from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It includes craft projects like make your own lightsaber, a Jedi obstacle course, and food vendors. Organizers encourage everyone to come dressed as his or her favorite Star Wars character.

Due to Pa. Department of Health guidelines, tickets will be sold in advance for the event. Tickets are required for entry, even for museum members. Indoor restrooms and additional facilities outside will be available for ticketed guests.

For ticket purchase and more information click here.