The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A road reconstruction and bridge replacement project continue this week on Routes 2045 (Fairfield Road) and 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Fairfield Township.

This multi-year project will reconstruct Fairfield Road from the intersection with Lycoming Mall Drive up to the Interstate 180 eastbound off ramp and will replace the structure carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennet’s Run. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the roadway rehabilitation and widening. The Lycoming Mall Drive structure over Bennet’s Run and traffic signal work is scheduled to be completed next year.

This week's work includes:

Contractor will start excavation for new driveway to Central Equipment

The contractor will be continuing construction along Fairfield Road.

Traffic Impacts

This work will be completed using daily lane shifts at off peak hours.

Two lanes of roadway will remain open at all times during the project.

HRI is the prime contractor on this $8 million, two-year bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

Work for this week includes:

Contractor will start median crossover construction.

The contractor will continue construction of access roads, temporary highway lighting, and guiderail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Resurfacing project on Interstate 180

A two-year roadway project is set to begin on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Monday, April 17 the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin preparations to resurface Interstate 180 between Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Township and immediately west of the Lycoming Mall Road interchange in Muncy Township.

Drivers can expect daily traffic patterns including alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work on this project will be performed primarily between Sunday through Friday, with work beginning at 7 p.m. each day and ending at 2 p.m. the following day, with some structure work being performed throughout the daylight hours on weekends.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings.

Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of April 17

Milling and paving operations will continue. Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures during off peak hours.

Cable median guild rail will be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Potter County

A bridge replacement project on Route 1011 (Hickox/Ulysses Road) in Bingham Township begins on Monday. Built in 1941, the bridge spans the Genesee River near the village of Ulysses. This structure is 45-feet long and carries an average of more the 600 vehicles daily. Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”

Starting Monday, April 17, the section of Route 1011 near the bridge will be closed and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct traffic to use Route 1012 (Jackson Road), Route 49, and Route 1011.

Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete bridge, paving, pavement base drains, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $1 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in early September, but all work is weather dependent.

Bradford County

A bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 4031 (Coryland Road) in Wells Township. The bridge, which is located north of the intersection with Route 4038 (Baker Road) between Coryland and Mosherville, carries Coryland Road over an unnamed tributary to Beckwith Creek.

On Monday, Coryland Road will be closed between Baker Road and Thunder Road, while a PennDOT bridge crew prepares to remove the existing structure, which will be replaced with a new concrete box culvert. Additional work on the project includes roadway approach work, paving, line painting, and miscellaneous work.

A detour using Baker Road, Route 4039 (Judson Hill Road), and Route 549 will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed in July, weather permitting.

Snyder County

There will be closures this week in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam as construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.

On Monday, April 17, Route 1021 (Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam Borough / T-520 in Monroe Township) will be closed between Route 15 and Park Road, while the contractor begins excavation work. Once excavation work is complete, the contractor will construct a bridge that will carry Sunbury Road over the new CSVT alignment.

A detour using Park Road, Grangers Road, and Route 15, will be in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.

This work is part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which involves the construction of roughly six-miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County. Other work on the project continues including earthmoving operations, installing drainage structures, and building environmental controls.

Construction of the Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for contract one, worth $115.2 million. Construction on this contract began in June of 2022.

Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will include structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised at a later date.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Work on Routes 11 and 15

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 11 and Route 15 for maintenance work.

On Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 a PennDOT maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines and bike route shoulders, and along concrete barrier along the following routes:

Route 11 between the Perry County line and Union County line in Union, Chapman, Penn, and Monroe townships.

Route 15 from the 11/15 split to the Union County line in Shamokin Dam and Monroe townships.

Route 522 in Penn and Monroe townships, which will include sweeping along the barrier, and across the Green Truss Bridge between Orange Street and Route 11.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed.

Bridge preservation work

On Monday, April 24 a bridge preservation project will begin on six bridges throughout Snyder County.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will conduct the bridge preservation project which includes an epoxy overlay, waterproof membrane, protective coating on concrete surface, milling, resurfacing, and pavement markings on the following six bridges.

Route 4007 (Pine Swamp Road) over Middle Creek in Beaver Township.

Route 3009 (Paxton Street) over Middle Creek in Paxtonville

Route 3007 (Furnace Road) over Middle Creek in Paxtonville

Route 3002 (Oriental Road) over Mahantango Creek in Mt. Pleasant Mills

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) over Middle Creek in Penn Township

Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) over Middle Creek in Middle Creek Township

Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in June of 2023, weather permitting.

Northumberland County

Starting Monday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform side dozing along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 211 and 214, just east of the Route 15 interchange. Work will be performed through Tuesday, April 18.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed.

Side dozing is the removal of excess material build that builds up under the guide rail. Removing the material improves drainage and allows water to flow freely away from the roadway.

Pipe replacement project on Paradise Road, Turbot Township

A pipe replacement project begins this week on Route 1016 (Paradise Road) in Turbot Township.

On Tuesday, April 18, Paradise Road will be closed between File Road and Phillips Road while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces a pipe and installs an inlet box. Work will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 1013 (Whitmoyer Road) and 1015 (Paradise Street) will be in place.

Pipe replacement project on Route 44 in Delaware Township

A pipe replacement project is scheduled to take place this week on Route 44 in Delaware Township.

On Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, Route 44 will be closed between Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Portmay Road while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces a pipe and installs an inlet box. Work will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed in two days, weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 405 and Susquehanna Trail will be in place.

Pipe replacement project on Reynolds Hill Road, Lewis Township

A pipe replacement project is scheduled to take place this week on Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road) in Lewis Township.

On Monday, April 17, Reynolds Hill Road will be closed between Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Murray Road while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces a pipe and installs an inlet box. Work will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 54 and Susquehanna Trail will be in place.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

On Monday, April 17, a crew will remove old waterline between College and Beaver avenues. A second crew will be working in the Beaver Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

On Tuesday, April 18, a crew will be working from West Foster Avenue to West Nittany Avenue to install new waterline. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern. A second crew will be working in the Beaver Avenue intersection, to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Beaver Avenue.

On Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20, a crew will be working between Beaver and West Foster avenues to install water services. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern. A second crew will be working in the Beaver Avenue intersection to install temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Beaver Avenue.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 21.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Columbia County

Lane restrictions begin this week on Interstate 80 in both directions for bridge flushing. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge flushing on Interstate 80 between the Montour County and the Luzerne County lines.

On Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 the crew will be performing bridge flushing on the bridges over the Susquehanna River between mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) and mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

Bridge painting continues on Route 93

Bridge painting continues on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne counties. The project is on Route 93 at the intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) are advised a bridge painting project continues next week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22, the contractor will begin pressure washing, shot blasting, priming, and painting the bridge spanning over the Susquehanna River.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3,187,443 bridge project.

Route 339 project continues

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues this week.

On Monday, April 17, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement and the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

