Motorists are advised that Route 1004 (Southard Road) will be closed between Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road) and Rose Valley Road in Gamble Township, Lycoming County for a pipe replacement project.
Road closure today in Gamble Township, Lycoming County
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
One victim identified in early morning Memorial Day crash that claimed two lives
-
Williamsport Police: Drugs found in unresponsive man's pockets
-
UPDATE: Coroner releases additional details on early morning Memorial Day crash that claimed two lives
-
Former Williamsport School Board member charged with voter fraud
-
Williamsport woman sentenced for child endangerment
-
Box cutter attack reported outside Williamsport convenience store
-
Woman accused of 15 separate thefts from Walmart charged
-
Parade planned to celebrate local 6-year-old on his return home from extensive hospital stay
-
Montoursville Weis open again after fire Saturday
-
Wife charged with murder of husband, three years after body first discovered
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.