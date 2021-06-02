CONSTRUCTION ALERT

Motorists are advised that Route 1004 (Southard Road) will be closed between Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road) and Rose Valley Road in Gamble Township, Lycoming County for a pipe replacement project. 

On Wednesday, June 2, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., a portion of Southard Road will be closed while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using local roads will in in place.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.