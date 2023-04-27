RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Northumberland County, Pa. — A pipe replacement project begins Thursday, April 27 on Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Lewis and Delaware townships, Northumberland County.

Susquehanna Trail will be closed between Route 54 and Route 1006 (Eighth Street), while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs a pipe replacement.  Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Route 54, Route 44, and Eighth Street, will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.