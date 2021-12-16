PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of Route 2004 (Bowden Road) will be closed in Rush Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Bowden Road will be closed approximately 300-feet east of Route 2005 (Logan Run Road), while a maintenance crew replaces a pipe. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Route 2005 (Logan Run Road), Route 2003 (Logan Run Road), and Route 54 will be in place while work is being performed.

Remain alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.



