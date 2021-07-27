Lycoming County, Pa. -- A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) this week between Route 2015 (Funston Road) and Route 42 in Franklin and Jordan Townships, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing pipes and performing patching on Moreland Baptist Road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Funston Road, Route 118, Route 42 will be in place while work is being performed.



