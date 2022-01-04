Votor vehicle accident
Overlook Fire Company Station 290

Elysburg, Pa. -- A motor vehicle accident and down wires this morning at 9:45 a.m. has resulted in a road closure on West Valley Ave (Route 487) between PA-54 and PA-61.

The road will be closed for an extended amount of time.


