Motorists who travel Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a road closure between T-691 (Mt Pleasant Road) and Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road).

On Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Mile Post Road. A detour using Mt Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

