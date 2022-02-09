Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised that Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) is closed between Bass Wood Swail Road and Lent Road in Orwell Township, Bradford County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 467 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

