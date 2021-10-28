Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Due to minor flooding of the river, Fort McClure Blvd is closed from the Covered Bridge to Railroad Street in Bloomsburg, according to the Bloomsburg Police Department (PD). The Bloomsburg Boat Launch area on airport road is also closed.

According to Bloomsburg PD reports at 8 a.m. today, the river is expected to crest at 17.3 feet by 8 p.m. this evening. Flood stage is 19 feet. At this time, only low-lying flood prone area are expected to be affected.

Motorists may encounter barricades in those areas affected by flooding. Bloomsburg PD reminds motorists not to drive around barricades. The fine for driving around barricades during a hazardous condition can be as much as $250.00.



