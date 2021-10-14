Travelers in Bradford County Friday who use Route 3019 (Bailey Corners Road) in West Burlington Township will need to follow a detour, as the road will be closed for am emergency pipe replacement on Friday.

On Friday, Oct. 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will replace a pipe on Bailey Corners Road between Vroman Hill Road and Overlook Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Route 3024 (Fairview Road), Route 3017 (Allen Meadow Road) and Route 514 will be in place while work is being performed. In the event of inclement weather, the pipe replacement will be scheduled on Monday, Oct. 18.



