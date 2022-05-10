Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County, are advised that spraying begins Tuesday evening as part of a retaining wall project. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

During evening hours on May 10, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LLT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Remain alert and drive with caution in the area.

LLT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September 2022.

