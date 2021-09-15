A retaining wall project on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County, continues this week. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the contractor will be regrading portions of Wilson Hill Road and will spray a surface treatment for dust control along the road for dust treatment. Regrading will be performed during the daylight hours and the dust treatment will be performed during the evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.



