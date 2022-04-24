Williamsport, Pa. — On Sunday, a contractor will begin night work on pedestrian access ramps along West Third and Market streets in downtown Williamsport. There should be minimal traffic impact.

The work is part of a 2.5-mile resurfacing project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport.

On Monday, contractor HRI will resume resurfacing the roadway along West Fourth Street and Campbell Street in Williamsport. Crossing traffic may encounter some minimal delays during this phase which will consist of work being done during daylight hours.

Project includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

HRI is the primary contractor for this $2 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.

