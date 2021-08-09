Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project continues this week on Route 405 (Water St./Muncy Creek Blvd.) and Route 2014 (Main St.) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Mon., Aug. 9, through Fri., Aug. 13, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin milling Route 405 (Muncy Creek Blvd) in Muncy Creek Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone