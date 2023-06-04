A resurfacing project begins Monday on Route 15 and Route 3026 (Beauty’s Run Road) in the City of Williamsport and Old Lycoming, Lycoming, and Lewis townships.

Starting June 5, the contractor will begin pavement repairs on Route 15 between the Route 15 / Interstate 180 interchange in the City of Williamsport and Route 14 (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed during overnight and daylight hours, weather permitting.

Work on Beauty’s Run Road between Route15 and Route 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) in Old Lycoming Township will be announced closer to the work start date. Drivers can expect single lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

HRI Corporation is the primary contractor for this $5.4 million resurfacing and pavement repair project. Work on this project includes milling, resurfacing, microsurfacing, base repairs, structure work on 19 bridges throughout the project, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

