Resurfacing work continues today on Route 15 in South Williamsport an Armstrong Township with alternating lane closures.

The contractor will be installing inlets, placing new guide rail, and adjusting manholes at various locations throughout the project in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. This phase of the project continues through Friday, June 30.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases. Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October, weather permitting.

