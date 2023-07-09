Beginning this week, a contractor will start a project that involves resurfacing, bridge preservation, and sidewalk repairs to make them ADA accessible on Routes 11 (Water Street) and 147 in Northumberland Borough.

Beginning on Monday, July 10, the contractor will begin base repairs followed by milling work on northbound Water Street in Northumberland Borough from King Street to C Street. This work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

The week of July 17, the contractor will begin constructing new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs at intersections of Orange Street and Hanover Street. Work will also occur on Route 147 from South Second Street to the Bridge that spans Shamokin Creek. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Sunday, July 30, night work will be performed Sunday thru Friday, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the prime contractor for this $ 2,381,802.00 project. Once resurfacing is completed, the contractor will install pavement markings and signing upgrades throughout the project area.

This project is expected to be completed by late September.

