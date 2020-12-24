Clearfield, Pa. – Due to continued rain, potential snowfall, and expected drops in temperatures, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania. These restrictions will be in place as of 7:00 P.M. today.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Ohio state line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County. In PennDOT District 2, this will cover both directions of I-80 in Clearfield county and most of Centre County.

Under level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

The speed limit will be restricted to 45 mph on I-80 for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restriction must move to the right lane.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure that I-80 remains open throughout this weather event. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.