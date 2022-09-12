Winfield, Pa. — Work on the railroad crossing at Route 15 in Winfield, Union County, has been postponed to Sept. 15. The work originally was scheduled for Sept. 8.

Starting Sept. 15, the contractor will begin work to install a custom tub-style rail/highway crossing across Route 15 near Winfield.

Work will be completed in two-phases. Thursday, Sept. 15 through Monday, Sept. 19, the contractor will work on the southbound lanes. Monday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 25, the contractor will be working in the northbound lanes. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with a reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

On Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 a.m., both directions of Route 15 will be closed between Route 304 west and Route 147 north in Winfield, Union County, while the contractor works on both lanes.

The following detours will be in place during this phase of the project.

Route 15 northbound traffic: Route 147 north, Interstate 80 west, Route 15 north.

Route 15 southbound traffic: Route 304 west, Route 2009 (Park Road), Route 1017 (Park Road), Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), Route 11/15 south.

Work is expected to be completed on Monday, Sept. 26, weather permitting. This project is a cooperative effort of the Union County Industrial Railroad and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

