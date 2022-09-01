Winfield, Pa. — Traffic will be delayed next month on Route 15 in Union County once work begins on the railroad crossing in Winfield.

Work on the complete replacement of the railroad crossing starts on Sept. 8 and is anticipated to conclude on Sept. 19.

Work on the southbound lanes will take place from Sept. 8 to 12, and work on the northbound lane will take place from Sept. 12 to 18. During this time, both directions (northbound and southbound) will be limited to single-lane traffic flow, and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph.

Both lanes will be closed for night work from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. A detour will be in place during this time.

Two-lane traffic in both directions of Route 15 should reopen on Monday, Sept. 19.

The work is a cooperative effort between Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT.

