Motorists are advised that Route 890 will be closed between Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township and Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, June 9, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing center line asphalt repairs along Route 890. The following detours will be in place while work is being performed.

Southbound traffic will follow Route 61 southbound in Hamilton to Route 147 southbound to Brush Valley Road.

Northbound traffic will follow Brush Valley Road at Wolf’s Crossroads to Route 147 northbound to Route 61.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution



