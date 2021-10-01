PennDOT is advising that a regional crack sealing project is taking place in Lycoming and Tioga Counties over the next few months.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the contractor began a crack sealing project throughout Lycoming and Tioga Counties. The project is expected to be completed by mid-December.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Most work will be performed during daylight hours, but motorists may experience nighttime lane restrictions in Bryan Mills, Lycoming County or Mansfield, Tioga County. Be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

This project includes crack sealing on the following routes:

Lycoming County:

Routes 118 from Hughesville to Columbia County Line

180 from 405 to Northumberland County Line

220 from Hughesville to Sullivan County Line

287 from 220 Intersection to north of Salladasburg

405 from Hughesville to Muncy

442 Muncy, 2014/9102 John Brady Drive

On/off ramps to 180 at the Lycoming Mall and Muncy/Pennsdale exits

Tioga County:

Routes 6 from Gains to Mainesburg

2005 (Business Route 15/Main Street) in Mansfield

660 Wellsboro, 3007 (Kelsey Street/Sony Fork Road)

Wellsboro, 287 Wellsboro, 1002 (East Elmira Street) Mansfield

On/off ramps for Routes 6 & 15 and at the Boat Launch in North Mansfield and the Gains Roadside Rest Area

Vestal Asphalt is the prime contractor on this $498,000 project.



