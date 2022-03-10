PennDOT is advising motorists of ramp closures in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County and a lane restriction on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

According to Newsradio WKOK, a Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene after a tanker truck overturned along Routes 11-15 northbound at the off-ramp to the bridge. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The following ramps are closed:

Route 11 southbound exit ramp from Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) from Sunbury towards Shamokin Dam. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11/15 northbound towards Lewisburg.

Route 61 northbound entrance ramp from Route 11 southbound in Shamokin Dam towards Sunbury. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11 to Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Motorists looking to travel to Route 11 southbound from Sunbury should travel through Northumberland Borough.

PA511 maps show heavy traffic in the area. Shamokin Dam Police expect the bridge will remain closed for several hours for cleanup and to empty the tanker that was leaking fuel and milk after it overturned, according to Newsradio WKOK.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



