Motorists who travel Truck Route 61 (Chestnut Street) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for railroad crossing repair.

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, Chestnut Street will be closed between Front Street and Market Street, while Norfolk Southern Railroad repairs the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 61 (Market Street) will be in place.

Work includes repairing the existing crossing.

Work is expected to be completed Friday, June 18, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area.