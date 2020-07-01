The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that preliminary work to replace a bridge on Route 44 in Hebron Township, Potter County, is scheduled to start Wednesday, July 1. The bridge spans Steer Run approximately four miles north of Coudersport near the intersection of Route 4006 (West Hebron Road) and replacing it will allow PennDOT to remove the structure from the list of Potter County bridges in poor condition.

Starting Wednesday, crews will begin preliminary excavation and tree removal. Work will then begin on construction of a one-lane temporary roadway that will carry traffic around the work zone as the bridge is replaced. PennDOT expects the temporary roadway to be ready for use later in July and will issue an update on the project before the traffic switch.

Overall work will include removal of the existing single span reinforced concrete slab bridge, installation of the replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous items. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $742,000 job. PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic in early September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The existing bridge is 15-feet long, was built in 1934 and is traveled by more than 1,700 vehicles daily.