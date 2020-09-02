Coudersport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to replace a Potter County bridge is underway. The bridge spans Woods Run on Route 872 in Homer Township about five miles south of Coudersport. Replacing it will allow PennDOT to remove the bridge from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

The contractor started building a temporary roadway last week. Once finished, it will carry traffic around the work zone while the bridge is demolished and replaced. Work on the temporary roadway will continue for another two weeks.

Most of this work will take place off the roadway, but drivers may encounter flaggers in the roadway. Drivers may experience minor delays while crews are working during the day.

Traffic is scheduled to start using the temporary roadway later this month. Traffic control will be maintained by a temporary traffic signal. The signal will prompt drivers to take turns crossing the one-lane temporary roadway. PennDOT will issue an update on the project before the signal is activated.

The existing steel pipe arch culvert was built in 1967. It is 16-feet long and carries more than 1,200 vehicles per day. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

The project consists of replacing the existing arch culvert, installing the new box culvert, paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project by Thanksgiving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Dean Construction, LLC of Smethport, PA is the contractor on this $854,000 job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.